版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 22日 星期二 13:43 BJT

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 22

MOSCOW, Jan 22 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "A rise in the RTS index is still in place though there are no reasons
for strong movements by the start of the session." 
    NETTRADER: "We expect a moderate increase of Russian stock market in early
trade."  

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich to give a presser on Russian PM Dmitry
Medvedev's participation in the Davos World Economic Forum
    MOSCOW - Russian car sales forecast from PWC 
    MOSCOW - Board meeting of Russian nickel and palladium giant Norilsk Nickel
 
    MOSCOW - Fast-growing retailer Magnit reports full year earnings
    MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest gold producer Nord Gold reports
fourth-quarter and 2012 production results
    MOSCOW - Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev meets Lebanese president Michel Suleiman
    MOSCOW - Medvedev meets members of parliament to discuss migration, and
offshore tax havens
    MOSCOW - Russian parliament to consider country-wide ban on "homosexual
propaganda"
    KIEV - Ukraine celebrates unification anniversary

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Gulftainer Co Ltd, the United Arab Emirates' second-largest port operator,
is close to acquiring a 25 percent stake in Russia's Baltic port of Ust-Luga,
the Kommersant business daily reported, citing a port source. 
    Dominique Limet, CEO of ViiV Healthcare, an AIDS drug joint venture between
GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, told Vedomosti business daily that
he doesn't expect any revolutionary changes in the drug sector.
   
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Russia sending aircraft to evacuate citizens from Syria 
Georgian Patriarch in Russia, looking to better ties    
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Moscow Exchange to float, could raise $500 million          
Russian stocks retreat from nine-mth peak                
Russia's O'Key sees 2013 sales up 24-28 pct -CEO         
Russia's Magnit Q4 net profit seen up 24 pct             
Russia's Phosagro says output, sales hit record in 2012  
Russia's Etalon says 2012 sales up 30 pct y/y            [ID:nWLA00661 ]
    
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Anti-Putin jibe wins applause at Russian awards ceremony 
Russia to increase Reserve Fund by 50 pct                
Tajikistan's economy grows 7.5 pct in 2012               
TABLE-Russia Dec PPI down 1.1 pct m/m, +5.1 pct y/y      
Putin orders Russian computers protected                 
Russia's Econ Ministry sees Jan inflation at 6.9-7.0 pct 
  
 ENERGY:
Urals firms in north, bad weather keeps trade at bay      
Transneft to discuss oil supply plans with EU            
Russia's Novo port briefly resumes crude loadings        
 COMMODITIES:
Russia to ban German chilled meat imports in Feb         
Russia may consider lifting grain import duty-agmin      
Russian grain exports hit 13.7 mln t by mid-Jan-IKAR     
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,602.4        +0.1 pct
 MSCI Russia               848.3      -0.1 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,079.5      +0.1 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.745/2.725 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 133 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.2680
 Rouble/euro     40.2950
    
 NYMEX crude       $95.59     +$0.03
 ICE Brent crude  $111.97    +$0.26
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐