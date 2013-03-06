版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 13:58 BJT

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 6

MOSCOW, March 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242.
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says the external background is mildly positive for the Russian stock
market's opening, given that the US stock indexes' futures are largely flat while Asian bourses
are generally in a positive mood. 
    VTB CAPITAL: "Headline CPI at peak of 7.3 percent y/y in February... Core inflation remained
unchanged, which provides additional support argument for the central bank to focus more on
economic risks at its March policy meeting. We expect February's reading to mark the peak for
2013."   
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting on the development of the
military aviation industry;
    MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet social services sector workers;
    MOSCOW - The Lower House of Parliament, the State Duma, to discuss a bill outlining the
creation of RosFinAgentstvo;
    MOSCOW - Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov to attend a meeting at the Federation
Council;
    MOSCOW - Telecoms group Vimpelcom to present fourth-quarter results;
    MOSCOW - Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK to
present fourth-quarter results;
    MOSCOW - Russian broadcaster CTC Media to present fourth-quarter results;
    MOSCOW - Briefing by PPF Real Estate and Sberbank on large investment projects in
'The New Moscow' area;
    MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman to hold weekly briefing;
    MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation.    
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has offered a board position to Sergei
Chemezov, head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Kommersant daily newspaper said. Chemezov
may also chair the board, the paper said. 
    Alfa Bank, Russia's top private bank, may need to increase its capital by $1 billion this
year using shareholders' support or hybrid loans if Russia adopts Basel III rules by Oct 1,
Kommersant said, quoting the bank's executive. 
    The board of Russian internet group Mail.Ru has approved documents needed to
proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of Qiwi, a payment system company in which Mail.Ru
is a shareholder. An IPO may happen in May in New York, Vedomosti daily said. 

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Dead 60 years, Stalin's influence lingers in Putin's Russia         
Venezuela's Chavez dies at 58, elections within 30 days             
Russia to charge investment fund boss Browder over Gazprom deals    
Bolshoi Ballet dancer detained over acid attack                     
Russia signals backing for new UN sanctions on N.Korea              
Emerging market growth slows in Feb -HSBC index                     
      
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
Russia's Promsvyazbank says share sale an option as profit jumps    
Russian stocks rise on oil, T-bonds fall on inflation               
Qatar goes cold on Russia's Yamal LNG project                       
Itochu, Mitsubishi, GDF in Turkish nuclear plant bid                
Trading cushions Glencore's 2012 profit drop                        
Stolichnaya-owner says in talks on rival vodka maker CEDC           
      
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
INTERVIEW-Kazakhstan aims to nationalise pension funds              
Moldovan pro-Europe government falls, EU course could change        
Latvia takes first step towards entering euro area                  
Missing Soviet war veteran lives as healer in Afghanistan           
Russia's Feb inflation hits 18-month high                           
Bolshoi Ballet dancer confesses to acid attack-Interfax             
      
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES: 
United Company RUSAL; waving or drowning?: Andy Home                
Largest Russian coal companies' Jan output                          
Russian Jan-Feb coal output down 2.9 pct - ministry                 
LUKOIL's Vysotsk oil flows seen up 20 pct in March                  
Belarussian Potash Co says fertiliser market recovering             
    
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,526.5   +0.26 pct
 MSCI Russia               807.9   +1.75 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,056.0   +0.58 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.036/2.883 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.6160
 Rouble/euro     39.9850
    
 NYMEX crude       $91.02   +$0.59
 ICE Brent crude $111.85   +$1.33
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐