Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 6

MOSCOW, March 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Wednesday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Says the external background is mildly positive for the Russian stock
market's opening, given that the US stock indexes' futures are largely flat while Asian bourses
are generally in a positive mood.
VTB CAPITAL: "Headline CPI at peak of 7.3 percent y/y in February... Core inflation remained
unchanged, which provides additional support argument for the central bank to focus more on
economic risks at its March policy meeting. We expect February's reading to mark the peak for
2013."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting on the development of the
military aviation industry;
MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet social services sector workers;
MOSCOW - The Lower House of Parliament, the State Duma, to discuss a bill outlining the
creation of RosFinAgentstvo;
MOSCOW - Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov to attend a meeting at the Federation
Council;
MOSCOW - Telecoms group Vimpelcom to present fourth-quarter results;
MOSCOW - Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK to
present fourth-quarter results;
MOSCOW - Russian broadcaster CTC Media to present fourth-quarter results;
MOSCOW - Briefing by PPF Real Estate and Sberbank on large investment projects in
'The New Moscow' area;
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesman to hold weekly briefing;
MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has offered a board position to Sergei
Chemezov, head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Kommersant daily newspaper said. Chemezov
may also chair the board, the paper said.
Alfa Bank, Russia's top private bank, may need to increase its capital by $1 billion this
year using shareholders' support or hybrid loans if Russia adopts Basel III rules by Oct 1,
Kommersant said, quoting the bank's executive.
The board of Russian internet group Mail.Ru has approved documents needed to
proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of Qiwi, a payment system company in which Mail.Ru
is a shareholder. An IPO may happen in May in New York, Vedomosti daily said.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Dead 60 years, Stalin's influence lingers in Putin's Russia
Venezuela's Chavez dies at 58, elections within 30 days
Russia to charge investment fund boss Browder over Gazprom deals
Bolshoi Ballet dancer detained over acid attack
Russia signals backing for new UN sanctions on N.Korea
Emerging market growth slows in Feb -HSBC index
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's Promsvyazbank says share sale an option as profit jumps
Russian stocks rise on oil, T-bonds fall on inflation
Qatar goes cold on Russia's Yamal LNG project
Itochu, Mitsubishi, GDF in Turkish nuclear plant bid
Trading cushions Glencore's 2012 profit drop
Stolichnaya-owner says in talks on rival vodka maker CEDC
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
INTERVIEW-Kazakhstan aims to nationalise pension funds
Moldovan pro-Europe government falls, EU course could change
Latvia takes first step towards entering euro area
Missing Soviet war veteran lives as healer in Afghanistan
Russia's Feb inflation hits 18-month high
Bolshoi Ballet dancer confesses to acid attack-Interfax
ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
United Company RUSAL; waving or drowning?: Andy Home
Largest Russian coal companies' Jan output
Russian Jan-Feb coal output down 2.9 pct - ministry
LUKOIL's Vysotsk oil flows seen up 20 pct in March
Belarussian Potash Co says fertiliser market recovering
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,526.5 +0.26 pct
MSCI Russia 807.9 +1.75 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,056.0 +0.58 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.036/2.883 pct
EMBI+ Russia 161 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.6160
Rouble/euro 39.9850
NYMEX crude $91.02 +$0.59
ICE Brent crude $111.85 +$1.33
