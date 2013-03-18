版本:
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 18

MOSCOW, March 18 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Monday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says U.S. and Asian stock markets are trading down, also due
to proposal to impose a levy on deposits being held in Cypriot banks, expecting
to see a decline across the most liquid Russian stocks at an early trade in
Moscow.
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to discuss grain
interventions with officials; 
    MOSCOW - Food group Nestle gives a press conference about 2012 results on
the Russian market;
    MOSCOW - Press conference on Russian-Chinese ties;
    MOSCOW - Global Ports to present 2012 results.
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    VTB Capital has bought around 10 percent of shares offered by the Moscow
Exchange during its initial public offering, supporting the share price,
Kommersant daily newspaper said.
    Russian companies are unlikely to lose more than 2 billion euros ($2.61
billion) following Cyprus plans to impose a levy on deposits as a part of an
international financial aid, Kommersant reports. 
    Central European Distribution Corp, one of the world's largest
vodka producers, may have defaulted on its bond issue worth $310 million due on
March 15, Vedomosti daily newspaper said.
        
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Russia's VTB Bank plans $3.3 bln Moscow share sale              
Russian central bank holds rates, strikes more dovish note      
Cyprus parliament delays vote on deposit levy to Monday         
Cyprus works on last-minute deal to soften bank levy            
      
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
Russia's MTS Q4 net profit seen up 11 pct                       
Bond yields, rouble edge down as cbank takes less hawkish       
Russia's Transneft expected to cut dividend by 4 pct-analysts   
Novorossiisk port CEO says faces criminal case, is innocent     
      
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Bolshoi ballet chief vows to return after acid attack           
Russia's Putin may pick Kudrin protege as top aide -paper       
Waffen SS veterans commemorate Latvia's chequered past          
Russian lawmaker not reassured by U.S. missile defence plan     
      
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES: 
Russia's gold lobby lowers 2013 output forecast                 
Russia aims to buy 5 mln T of grain for stocks                  
Russian oil export duty seen down to $401.5/T in April          
RUSAL to halt Nigerian smelter over gas supplies                
Japan, China, Korea offered stake in Russia LNG project         
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,537.4   -0.02 pct
 MSCI Russia               820.1   +0.64 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,032.2   -0.97 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.107/3.068 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.6570
 Rouble/euro     40.0125
    
 NYMEX crude        $92.53   -$0.78
 ICE Brent crude  $108.63   -$0.84
    
