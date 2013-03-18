Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 18

MOSCOW, March 18 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Says U.S. and Asian stock markets are trading down, also due to proposal to impose a levy on deposits being held in Cypriot banks, expecting to see a decline across the most liquid Russian stocks at an early trade in Moscow. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to discuss grain interventions with officials; MOSCOW - Food group Nestle gives a press conference about 2012 results on the Russian market; MOSCOW - Press conference on Russian-Chinese ties; MOSCOW - Global Ports to present 2012 results. IN THE PAPERS : VTB Capital has bought around 10 percent of shares offered by the Moscow Exchange during its initial public offering, supporting the share price, Kommersant daily newspaper said. Russian companies are unlikely to lose more than 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) following Cyprus plans to impose a levy on deposits as a part of an international financial aid, Kommersant reports. Central European Distribution Corp, one of the world's largest vodka producers, may have defaulted on its bond issue worth $310 million due on March 15, Vedomosti daily newspaper said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's VTB Bank plans $3.3 bln Moscow share sale Russian central bank holds rates, strikes more dovish note Cyprus parliament delays vote on deposit levy to Monday Cyprus works on last-minute deal to soften bank levy COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's MTS Q4 net profit seen up 11 pct Bond yields, rouble edge down as cbank takes less hawkish Russia's Transneft expected to cut dividend by 4 pct-analysts Novorossiisk port CEO says faces criminal case, is innocent ECONOMY/POLITICS: Bolshoi ballet chief vows to return after acid attack Russia's Putin may pick Kudrin protege as top aide -paper Waffen SS veterans commemorate Latvia's chequered past Russian lawmaker not reassured by U.S. missile defence plan ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russia's gold lobby lowers 2013 output forecast Russia aims to buy 5 mln T of grain for stocks Russian oil export duty seen down to $401.5/T in April RUSAL to halt Nigerian smelter over gas supplies Japan, China, Korea offered stake in Russia LNG project MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,537.4 -0.02 pct MSCI Russia 820.1 +0.64 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,032.2 -0.97 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.107/3.068 pct EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.6570 Rouble/euro 40.0125 NYMEX crude $92.53 -$0.78 ICE Brent crude $108.63 -$0.84 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies