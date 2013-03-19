Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 19

MOSCOW, March 19 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): SBERBANK-CIB: "The EU's latest bailout terms will remain the headline talking point and top the list of investor concerns again today... Until the picture is clearer, investors are more likely to adopt a prudent stance of avoiding risky assets, including Russian equities and EM currencies. We are opening our prices this morning flat." OLMA: "Gains in early trade are possible today as the first reaction to news about Cyprus looks excessive. However, Cyprus will remain an important factor for the market in the near future." EVENTS (All times GMT): KAZAN, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on preparations for the World University Games to be held in July in Kazan. MOSCOW - The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Glyn Davies, is in Moscow for talks with Russian officials including Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. MOSCOW - Russia's Grains Club to be held by SovEcon agricultural analysts. MOSCOW - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS to announce Q4 results. MOSCOW - Russian real estate developer AFI Development to report 2012 results. IN THE PAPERS : Russian bank Gazprombank offered financial support to Cyprus in exchange for the right to develop the island's offshore gas deposits, Vedomosti reports, citing unnamed sources at the bank and gas export monopoly Gazprom. Russian IT company IBS has resumed preparations for an initial public offering of its software development unit Luxoft, with the float expected to take place closer to summer, Vedomosti writes. Russian state anti-monopoly regulator FAS is investigating MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) agreements between fourth-generation telecoms operator Scartel and rivals MegaFon and MTS, on suspicions that Scartel offered them more favourable conditions for access to its network, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia wants future involvement on Cyprus after levy Russian fin min says Cyprus levy fair if amended COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian banks lead shares to 2013 lows on Cyprus levy Cyprus starts to lose its appeal for wealthy Russians Mechel asks state bank to help fund coal project Global Ports profits hit by St Petersburg writedown Russia's food retailer X5 says chairman has resigned TMK hires banks for possible Eurobond deal -IFR ECONOMY/POLITICS: Cyprus levy not to affect Russian capital flow Russian industrial slide continues in February Russia sticks to missile-shield demand Protesters detained on Russia's Red Square ENERGY: Russia tax breaks for shale, offshore oil seen Jan. 1 COMMODITIES: Russia's 2013 grain crop may be as low as 80 mln T Russia's domestic wheat price drop slows MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,489.9 -0.3 pct MSCI Russia 798.2 -2.7 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,033.4 +0.3 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.140/3.101 pct EMBI+ Russia 165 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.6570 Rouble/euro 40.0125 NYMEX crude $93.80 +$0.06 ICE Brent crude $109.39 -$0.12 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies