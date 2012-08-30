APEC agrees to avoid protectionism in agriculture - Russia

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 30 Asia-Pacific finance officials agreed that any protectionist measures, especially in the agricultural sector, are not helping global economic growth, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
Siluanov also said that any protectionist measures in the agriculture sphere would be "short-sighted".
A special joint ministerial statement said that the finance ministers of APEC economies "will also remain vigilant of other commodity prices, highlighting the need to avoid export bans, and other restrictions that are inconsistent with WTO rules in response to rapid increases in agricultural commodity prices."
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct