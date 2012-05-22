PROFILE-Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Position: Minister of Finance, Russia
Incumbent: Anton Siluanov
Born: April 12, 1963
Term: Appointed in 2012 by the president who has a six-year
term.
Key Facts:
* Siluanov was a little-known career bureaucrat until he was
appointed acting Finance Minister last September, following the
shock dismissal of his predecessor Alexei Kudrin who had fought
a long-running battle to restrain government spending.
* Siluanov had previously headed the department dealing with
co-ordination between the central and regional budgets.
* He joined the then Soviet Ministry of Finance immediately
after graduation. His father was also a bureaucrat in the
Finance Ministry, heading one of its departments.
* Many analysts initially dismissed Siluanov as a temporary
placeholder, while investors feared that he would be a political
lightweight compared with Kudrin, who had held the finance
portfolio for ten years. However, Siluanov has subsequently
grown in stature.
* While he takes a more low-key and soft-spoken approach
than Kudrin, he shares the latter's views on the need to
maintain a tight budget. Despite a hike in pre-election
expenditures, Russia ran a modest 0.3 percent fiscal deficit in
the first four months of 2012, and has pencilled in only minor
budget revisions this year, reassuring analysts.
* Siluanov nevertheless faces a tough challenge in keeping
the budget under control after Vladimir Putin promised before
his election as President to raise spending on social items by
1.5 percent of gross domestic product.
* Siluanov insists that the higher spending must be financed
from cuts in other areas, rather than through higher borrowing
or taxes, arguing that major efficiency savings are possible in
areas such as healthcare. He aims to reduce the break-even oil
price for the budget to $90 per barrel by 2016, down from $117
per barrel in 2012.
* He also advocates a tight rule that would tie federal
government spending to the 10-year average oil price. His
position has brought him into conflict with the Economy
Ministry, which favours a softer 3-year oil price rule.
* A notable success during his brief initial tenure as
minister was the successful placement of a Eurobond in March.
Russia placed $7 billion in one of the largest-ever emerging
market bond issues.