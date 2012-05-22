PROFILE-Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Position: Minister of Finance, Russia

Incumbent: Anton Siluanov

Born: April 12, 1963

Term: Appointed in 2012 by the president who has a six-year term.

Key Facts:

* Siluanov was a little-known career bureaucrat until he was appointed acting Finance Minister last September, following the shock dismissal of his predecessor Alexei Kudrin who had fought a long-running battle to restrain government spending.

* Siluanov had previously headed the department dealing with co-ordination between the central and regional budgets.

* He joined the then Soviet Ministry of Finance immediately after graduation. His father was also a bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry, heading one of its departments.

* Many analysts initially dismissed Siluanov as a temporary placeholder, while investors feared that he would be a political lightweight compared with Kudrin, who had held the finance portfolio for ten years. However, Siluanov has subsequently grown in stature.

* While he takes a more low-key and soft-spoken approach than Kudrin, he shares the latter's views on the need to maintain a tight budget. Despite a hike in pre-election expenditures, Russia ran a modest 0.3 percent fiscal deficit in the first four months of 2012, and has pencilled in only minor budget revisions this year, reassuring analysts.

* Siluanov nevertheless faces a tough challenge in keeping the budget under control after Vladimir Putin promised before his election as President to raise spending on social items by 1.5 percent of gross domestic product.

* Siluanov insists that the higher spending must be financed from cuts in other areas, rather than through higher borrowing or taxes, arguing that major efficiency savings are possible in areas such as healthcare. He aims to reduce the break-even oil price for the budget to $90 per barrel by 2016, down from $117 per barrel in 2012.

* He also advocates a tight rule that would tie federal government spending to the 10-year average oil price. His position has brought him into conflict with the Economy Ministry, which favours a softer 3-year oil price rule.

* A notable success during his brief initial tenure as minister was the successful placement of a Eurobond in March. Russia placed $7 billion in one of the largest-ever emerging market bond issues.