Ford's Russia venture to create R&D centre

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Ford Sollers, a joint venture
between U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co and Russian carmaker
Sollers, is creating a new research and development
centre in Russia to adapt Ford vehicles for the local market,
the company said on Thursday.
Western carmakers including Ford, General Motors,
Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in
production operations in Russia, betting that the market will
grow as people look to update old models.
However, Russian car sales have fallen for six months in a
row as Russia's $2 trillion economy has faltered. Lobby group
the Association of European Businesses (AEB) recently cut its
sales forecast for the full year to 2.8 million vehicles, a fall
of 5 percent.
Ford Sollers said the new R&D activities will be based in
three locations - Moscow, Tatarstan and the St Petersburg
region, the venture said.
Formed in late 2011 and headquartered in the Moscow region
of Khimki, the Ford Sollers venture has production facilities
near St Petersburg and in Tatarstan and produces eight models in
total in Russia including several SUVs.
Its models are: Ford Kuga, Ford Explorer, Ford S-MAX, Ford
Galaxy, Ford Transit and Tourneo Custom, as well as the Focus
and Mondeo models.