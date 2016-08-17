Russia's standard agency informed about recall of 3,081 Ford Mondeo cars

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MOSCOW Aug 17 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed about two voluntary recalls by Ford's Russian venture of a total of 3,081 Mondeo cars.
The first recall of 2,309 cars was due to a headlights fault while the second recall of 772 autos related to a fault with the automatic control of lights and wipers, the agency said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
