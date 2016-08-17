Russia's standard agency informed about recall of 3,081 Ford Mondeo cars

MOSCOW Aug 17 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed about two voluntary recalls by Ford's Russian venture of a total of 3,081 Mondeo cars.

The first recall of 2,309 cars was due to a headlights fault while the second recall of 772 autos related to a fault with the automatic control of lights and wipers, the agency said.