Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources

MOSCOW May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief
Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St.
Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry
sources told Reuters.
Woods is due to attend the June 1-3 forum where Russian
President Vladimir Putin will deliver the keynote speech, the
sources said. A meeting between Woods and Putin is possible, one
of the sources said.
Exxon did not respond to a request seeking a comment.
Woods visited Moscow in March to meet Putin. Russian energy
minister Alexander Novak and the head of top Russian oil
producer Rosneft, Igor Sechin, also attended.
This year's forum is the first since Donald Trump became
U.S. president. During his election campaign, Trump said he
wanted to restore frayed relations with the Kremlin.
Wood's predecessor, Rex Tillerson, now U.S. Secretary of
State, appeared at last year's forum having stayed away for two
years over Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
In 2014, sanctions drove Exxon away from a joint project
with Rosneft in the offshore Arctic Kara sea oil field, where
both companies started - and then postponed - exploratory
drilling.
Rosneft and Exxon are also partners in the Pacific oil and
gas project, Sakhalin-1, an Exxon-led venture that has been at
odds with Russia's government over taxes. Sakhalin-1 is not
subject to sanctions.
Other energy chief executives and officials due to attend
the forum include Patrick Pouyanne of Total, Rainer
Seele of OMV, Isabelle Kocher from Engie,
Mario Mehren of Wintershall, BP CEO Robert Dudley, Saudi
Arabia's oil minister Khalid al-Falih and OPEC Secretary General
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.
(Additional reporting by Ernest Scheyder in HOUSTON; writing by
Denis Pinchuk; editing by Katya Golubkova)