ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 The chief executive of Russia's state company Gazprom said that the company's deal to supply natural gas to China signed earlier this week may affect prices in Europe.

Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract, worth a total of more than $400 billion, earlier this week during President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)