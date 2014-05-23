UPDATE 2-Gazprom CEO says China gas deal will affect European market

* Gazprom agreed $400 billion gas supply deal with China
* Gazprom's CEO says the deal to influence global LNG
projects
(Adds quotes, detail)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russia's landmark
deal to supply natural gas to China will affect prices in Europe
and have an impact on international liquefied natural gas
projects, the chief executive of state-run Gazprom
said on Friday.
Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract on
Wednesday worth a total of more than $400 billion, during a
visit by President Vladimir Putin to Shanghai.
"Literally a day ago a really historical event took place,
an epoch-making event. We, Russia and Gazprom, have discovered
the Asian gas market for ourselves," Gazprom Chief Executive
Alexei Miller said at the St Petersburg International Economic
Forum.
"It can be assumed that the signing of the contract will
affect gas prices on the European market," he said without
giving any details.
Miller added that the deal will also have an impact on LNG
projects in eastern Africa, Australia and western Canada.
Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that the deal "sets a new
benchmark for what China is willing to pay for natural gas over
longer-term contracts".
The deal opens up a huge new market for Gazprom, which
generates around 80 percent of its revenue from Europe, where
demand is stagnating and profits are falling.
"This is the contract, which will influence the whole gas
market," Miller said.
Neither side disclosed the price in the Russia-China
contract, but industry sources said it was between $350 and $380
per 1,000 cubic metres, similar to what most European utilities
pay under discounted long-term contracts signed in the last two
years.
Gazprom has yet to build a pipeline to carry 38 billion
cubic metres of gas annually to China from 2018. Russia and
China have agreed on a $25 billion prepayment under a supply
deal, Alexander Medvedev, chief executive of Gazprom Export,
said on Friday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Katya Golubkova and Jane Baird)