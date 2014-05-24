EU should consider its business in Russia when deciding on sanctions - Kremlin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 The European Union should consider the interests of European companies working in Russia when deciding on whether to impose sanctions on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin's top economic aide said on Saturday.

"I hope very much that when making these decisions ... the dependence and interests of European companies that are working in Russia (will be considered)," Andrei Belousov told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"These are European companies, which are working here, working for European markets for the most part, and which are taking suitcases full of cash to Europe."

Belousov also said that Russia may take legal action if sanctions were to restrict the country's foreign trade. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)