Western gas route to China may be implemented faster than eastern, Putin says

BRIEF-Mantech wins $229 mln U.S. homeland security contract for border protection
* Mantech wins $229 million U.S. homeland security contract for border protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the western route to supply gas to China may be implemented faster than the eastern route if China is supportive.
Moscow and Beijing have clinched a $400 billion gas deal this week after years-long talks, which will help Russia to diversify gas supplies away from Europe, its main export market.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
* Mantech wins $229 million U.S. homeland security contract for border protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.