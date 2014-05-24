版本:
Western gas route to China may be implemented faster than eastern, Putin says

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the western route to supply gas to China may be implemented faster than the eastern route if China is supportive.

Moscow and Beijing have clinched a $400 billion gas deal this week after years-long talks, which will help Russia to diversify gas supplies away from Europe, its main export market.

