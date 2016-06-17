Russia's Putin says will work to stamp out soccer hooliganism

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he regretted violence at the Euro 2016 soccer tournament in France involving Russian fans, pledging Moscow would work to try to stamp out hooliganism.
French authorities have said about 150 hard-core Russian fans took part in serious violence around the England-Russia game in Marseilles last weekend.
Putin, speaking at a question and answer session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said he wondered how "200 of our fans beat up several thousand English fans."
He also said it was important French authorities treated anyone caught making trouble equally. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.