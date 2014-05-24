Rosneft, BP agree to explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia

BRIEF-Mantech wins $229 mln U.S. homeland security contract for border protection
* Mantech wins $229 million U.S. homeland security contract for border protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Rosneft and BP have signed an agreement to jointly explore for hard-to-recover oil in the Volga-Urals region of central Russia, the state-run Russian oil company said on Saturday.
Rosneft will get 51 percent in a joint venture which will explore the Domanic formation, while BP will hold 49 percent. BP holds an almost 20 percent stake in Rosneft.
Earlier, Rosneft agreed to explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia with U.S. ExxonMobil and Norwegian Statoil .
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Katya Golubkova)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.