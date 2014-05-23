Rosneft's CEO dismisses report of Exxon leaving Russian JV as "'rumours'

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Igor Sechin, the
head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on
Friday that a report of possible exit of the U.S. major
ExxonMobil are just rumours.
"It's just rumours," he told reporters at the sidelines of
the St Petersburg International Economic Forum about reports in
Russian media that ExxonMobil could leave oil producing
Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia's Pacific.
Earlier this week, Russian state news agency ITAR TASS
quoted a Sakhalin region source as saying Exxon may leave the
project and local authorities would buy its stake.
