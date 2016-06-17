Russia's Rosneft: we won't cede market share dominance in Europe

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
ST PETERSBURG, June 17 Russia will not cede its dominant position in the European oil market, Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft said on Friday.
Asked about the growing activity of Saudi Arabia on the European market, Sechin told reporters: "We don't need to react to the activity of the Saudis. Let the Saudis keep an eye out for us, because for now we are not giving up our competitive position."
He said the real battle for market share was outside Europe, in countries such as India and Indonesia, where demand for energy was on the increase. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.