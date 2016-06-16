版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 18:03 BJT

Russia says problems with EU steel anti-dumping probe - Ifax

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday a European Union steel anti-dumping investigation had been carried out incorrectly and Russia would seek an adequate response, Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

