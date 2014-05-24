Russia says has not received gas payments from Ukraine-minister

BRIEF-Mantech wins $229 mln U.S. homeland security contract for border protection
* Mantech wins $229 million U.S. homeland security contract for border protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Russia has still not received any new payment from Ukraine for natural gas supplies, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.
Russian state-run natural gas exporter Gazprom has threatened to halt deliveries to Ukraine on June 3 if Kiev does not pay for its gas in advance and does not start reducing its $3.5 billion gas debt. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.