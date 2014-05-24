Russia says has not received gas payments from Ukraine-minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 24 Russia has still not received any new payment from Ukraine for natural gas supplies, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

Russian state-run natural gas exporter Gazprom has threatened to halt deliveries to Ukraine on June 3 if Kiev does not pay for its gas in advance and does not start reducing its $3.5 billion gas debt. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)