UPDATE 2-Visa, Mastercard vow to stay as Russia softens tone on rules

* VISA, Mastercard meet Russian officials
* Kremlin may start easing conditions next week
* VISA, Mastercard could co-exist with national payment
system
By Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Winning
ST PETERSBURG/MOSCOW, May 23 The world's two
largest credit and debit card companies Visa Inc and
Mastercard Inc pledged on Friday to stay in Russia after
officials showed a willingness to relax laws that hinder their
operations in the country.
Russia's parliament in April introduced legislation
demanding the credit companies make a hefty security deposit to
the central bank, a response to sanctions imposed on Moscow over
its involvement in Ukraine.
The Russian finance ministry, the central bank and local
bankers have described the law as excessive and on Friday a
meeting between government officials and the companies'
executives produced promises that both companies will stay.
"We are willing to work in Russia and after this meeting we
hope that a compromise solution will be found," Andrew Torre,
director of Visa in Russia, told reporters on the sidelines of
the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Ilya Ryaby, general director of Mastercard in Russia, said
his company would stay in Russia but that "the decision (on
whether to relax the rules) depends first of all on the
agreement of the president of the Russian Federation."
Amendments to the law, relaxing the requirements, will be
prepared next week, Kremlin's top economic aide Andrei Belousov
told Russian news agencies.
"We will introduce changes to the legislation, we're looking
at different options now," Belousov was cited as saying.
The rules, set to come into force on July 1, oblige foreign
card companies to pay a security deposit of 25 percent of their
average daily turnover in Russia to the central bank once a
quarter.
RUSSIA PAYMENTS
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that Visa and
Mastercard had proposed creating their own Russia-based payment
systems but that these plans would take around a year and a half
to develop. In the meantime they would work with Russia's
existing payment systems, he said.
"We are willing to cooperate in this direction," Siluanov
said. "I think we will find a solution that suits both Visa and
Mastercard and the Russian Federation."
Visa and Mastercard stopped serving several Russian banks
after the United States imposed sanctions over the annexation of
Crimea in March, prompting criticism from President Vladimir
Putin.
Russia later launched a package of measures aimed at
stimulating the creation of a Russian national payment system
and reducing its reliance on Western companies.
Visa and Mastercard launching their own Russia-based payment
systems would significantly strengthen the government's
initiative to create the national payment system, said Mikhail
Kuzmin, an analyst at Investcafe in Moscow.
"Without Visa or Mastercard, it wouldn't be possible for the
government to do anything quickly," he said, adding that the
most likely solution would be for three separate Russian systems
owned by Visa, Mastercard and the central bank to co-exist.
Although in terms of revenues, Russia remains a minor market
for both companies, the country's credit card system is
developing and its 140 million population could offer greater
potential for growth than developed countries.
Business in Russia accounts for just over 2 percent of
Mastercard's total net revenue, and the company said the
sanctions had little impact on its first-quarter results. Visa,
which has some 100 million cards in Russia, said in April U.S.
sanctions were hurting its transaction volumes.
"It's not in anyone's interest for either Visa or Mastercard
to leave," Kuzmin said. "For the companies, Russia is a
fast-growing market, and for the authorities over 90 percent of
Russian cards now use Visa and Mastercard systems."
(Writing by ALexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Keiron Henderson)