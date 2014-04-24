版本:
TABLE-Russia-themed mutual funds suffer from sanctions concerns

LONDON, April 24 Top and bottom 10 performers
among equity funds available for sale in the UK measured in
local currency for three months to March 31 2014 - Source:
Lipper 
    For a story, click on 
    
    
    Top 10 funds           Percentage
                               growth
 Junior Gold Ret                   29
 Dynamic Precious Metals         25.5
 Series A                  
 PARVEST Equity Indonesia       23.52
 C C USD                   
 Fidelity Funds -               23.49
 Indonesia A-USD           
 Eastspring                      23.2
 Investments-Indonesia     
 Equity A                  
 Earth Gold Fund UI (EUR        22.34
 R)                        
 Dynamic Precious Metals        21.01
 A                         
 Allianz Indonesia Equity       19.69
 - A - USD                 
 Earth Gold Fund A Retail        18.9
 Polar Capital                  18.29
 Biotechnology R USD       
     Bottom 10 funds       Percentage
                               growth
 Manulife Global               -17.89
 Fund-Russia Equity AA     
 Pictet-Russian                -17.94
 Equities-P USD            
 UBS (Lux) Eq S - Russia       -18.06
 (USD) P-acc               
 Julius Baer EF                -18.33
 Russia-USD B              
 Baring Russia A USD Acc       -18.88
 SEB Fund 2 - SEB Russia       -18.97
 Fund C (EUR)              
 Aberdeen Global -             -20.03
 Russian Equity A2 Acc     
 Raiffeisen-Russland-Akti      -21.26
 en EUR R T                
 JPM Russia A Acc USD          -21.28
 Neptune Russia & Greater      -21.46
 Russia A Acc GBP          
 Neptune Russia Special        -24.65
 Situations A Acc GBP      
 
 (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Anna Willard)
