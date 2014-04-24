TABLE-Russia-themed mutual funds suffer from sanctions concerns

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
LONDON, April 24 Top and bottom 10 performers among equity funds available for sale in the UK measured in local currency for three months to March 31 2014 - Source: Lipper For a story, click on Top 10 funds Percentage growth Junior Gold Ret 29 Dynamic Precious Metals 25.5 Series A PARVEST Equity Indonesia 23.52 C C USD Fidelity Funds - 23.49 Indonesia A-USD Eastspring 23.2 Investments-Indonesia Equity A Earth Gold Fund UI (EUR 22.34 R) Dynamic Precious Metals 21.01 A Allianz Indonesia Equity 19.69 - A - USD Earth Gold Fund A Retail 18.9 Polar Capital 18.29 Biotechnology R USD Bottom 10 funds Percentage growth Manulife Global -17.89 Fund-Russia Equity AA Pictet-Russian -17.94 Equities-P USD UBS (Lux) Eq S - Russia -18.06 (USD) P-acc Julius Baer EF -18.33 Russia-USD B Baring Russia A USD Acc -18.88 SEB Fund 2 - SEB Russia -18.97 Fund C (EUR) Aberdeen Global - -20.03 Russian Equity A2 Acc Raiffeisen-Russland-Akti -21.26 en EUR R T JPM Russia A Acc USD -21.28 Neptune Russia & Greater -21.46 Russia A Acc GBP Neptune Russia Special -24.65 Situations A Acc GBP (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Anna Willard)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.