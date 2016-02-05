版本:
Russian FinMin says no plans to change gas extraction tax

MOSCOW Feb 5 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that there were no plans to make changes to the mineral extraction tax on natural gas.

"We're not considering such measures for now," Siluanov told journalists. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

