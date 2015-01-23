Yamal LNG signs deal with Gazprom to sell LNG in Asia

MOSCOW Jan 23 A trading subsidary of Russian
gas producer Yamal LNG has signed a long-term supply contract
with a trading subsidiary of Gazprom, under which
liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by Yamal LNG will be sold
in Asia, Yamal LNG said on Friday.
The company said in a statement that the contract involved
sales of 2.9 million tons of LNG per annum which would be sold
to the Asia-Pacific region, primarily India, with the LNG priice
indexed to crude oil.
The contract was signed by Yamal Trade Pte Ltd and Gazprom
Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd.
(Reporting By Jason Bush)