版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 20:16 BJT

Russia's Gazprom says output at Bolivian field to double by mid-2019

MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to double gas production at Bolivia's Incahuasi field to 13 million cubic metres per day by mid-2019, Interfax cited the company's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller as saying on Thursday.

Gazprom develops the field jointly with France's Total , Argentina's Tecpetrol and Bolivia's YPFB Chaco.

Miller also said total investments of the companies into the first phase of the field's development stood at around $1.5 billion, while investments in the second phase were seen at $740 million. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐