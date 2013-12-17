版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 19:00 BJT

Gazprom may sign gas contract with China at end of Feb-Ifax

MOSCOW Dec 17 Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, could sign a contract with China at the end of February, Chief Executive Alexei Miller was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

In September, Gazprom and Chinese counterpart CNPC agreed on the basic terms of an agreement, including volumes, when deliveries should start, payment, a 'take-or-pay' amendment, but the failed to agree on price. They had promised to reach a final deal by the end of this year.
