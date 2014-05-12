Gazprom gas deal with China nearly ready - deputy minister

MOSCOW May 12 Russian Deputy Energy Minister
Anatoly Yanovsky said on Monday a long-awaited deal for natural
gas producer Gazprom to supply China with gas was
close to completion.
"We hope that the negotiations will be completed as
scheduled," Yanovsky told reporters, a little more than a week
before President Vladimir Putin visits China. "The contract is,
I would say, 98 percent ready."
Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, has been in
talks on gas supplies to China for over a decade. In April, it
said it was aiming to finalise the deal this month.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing
by Timothy Heriatge)