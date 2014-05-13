Russia's Gazprom not looking at asking China to develop gas fields

MOSCOW May 13 Russian state gas company Gazprom
is not looking at inviting Chinese companies to
develop its gas fields, Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov
said on Tuesday.
Asked if Gazprom was considering inviting Chinese companies
to develop its fields, an offer which could help spur moves to
sign a gas contract with Beijing after years of talks, Markelov
told a news conference: "We are not looking at such
cooperation."
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China on May
20 and Gazprom hopes to sign a gas contract which would help it
diversify its exports away from Europe.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)