版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 18:40 BJT

Gazprom says offers EU out-of-court antitrust case settlement - Interfax

MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom has sent its proposals to the European Commission regarding out-of-court settlement of an antitrust case against the company, Interfax news agency quoted Gazprom's official as saying on Monday.

Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, also said a meeting with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will soon be organised, the news agency reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐