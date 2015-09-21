Gazprom says offers EU out-of-court antitrust case settlement - Interfax

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom has sent its proposals to the European Commission regarding out-of-court settlement of an antitrust case against the company, Interfax news agency quoted Gazprom's official as saying on Monday.
Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, also said a meeting with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will soon be organised, the news agency reported.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.