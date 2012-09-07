Kremlin: no Gazprom supply cuts in response to EU probe

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 Russia's gas export monopoly Gazprom will not retaliate with any supply restrictions to the European Union's competition investigation into its gas sales, the Kremlin's spokesman said on Friday.

"There is no talk about retaliation measures. Gazprom has in the course of many decades proven its reliability as natural gas supplier and is in fact a guarantor of the energy security in Europe," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.