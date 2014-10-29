UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom seeks new talks with EU on Opal gas pipeline

(Adds details, quote)
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian natural gas producer
Gazprom said on Wednesday it had failed to reach a
deal at talks with the European Commission on the Opal gas
pipeline and wants new negotiations.
The European Union executive had delayed until at least the
end of this month a decision on whether to allow Russia greater
access to the pipeline in northeastern Germany.
Gazprom has only limited access to the pipeline under a
European Union law which seeks to prevent energy suppliers from
dominating infrastructure.
"Gazprom is initiating new talks with the newly elected
line-up of the European Commission when it is ready," spokesman
Sergei Kupriyanov said.
The new Commission takes office on Nov. 1.
Access to the pipeline is important for increasing Russian
gas supplies via Nord Stream as Opal runs through Germany to the
Czech Republic and connects to Nord Stream.
Western analysts as well as Russian officials have said that
giving Russia more access could help improve EU energy security.
Russia, Ukraine and the Commission were meeting in Brussels
on Wednesday in the latest round of talks on a dispute over
pricing and unpaid debts in which Moscow has halted natural gas
supplies to Kiev.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Timothy Heritage)