瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三

Russia's Gazprom raises 500 mln Swiss franc in Eurobond issue - IFR

MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's Gazprom has raised 500 million Swiss francs ($505 million) in Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial service, said on Wednesday.

Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, priced the deal at 3.375 percent yield, it added. The Eurobond is to be redeemed in November 2018.

Gazprom raised 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) through a three-year Eurobond in October, pricing the deal at a yield of 4.625 percent. Banking sources told Reuters then that demand was twice the amount on offer.

($1 = 0.9039 euros) ($1 = 0.9896 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)

