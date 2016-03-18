Gazprom Swiss franc bond shows reviving demand for Russian issues

MOSCOW, March 18 A 500 million Swiss franc Eurobond issue by Russia's gas giant Gazprom is the latest sign that investor appetite for Russian issuers is returning after a difficult two years.

Before 2014, Russian companies issued tens of billions of Eurobonds each year, but the confrontation between Russia and the West over Ukraine led to a virtual freeze.

Investor appetite was also hurt by the plunge in oil prices, which pushed Russia into recession and raised concerns about national finances, leading ratings agencies S&P and Moody's to downgrade Russia to "junk" status.

But lately Russian issuers have been returning tentatively. A $1 billion issue by miner Norilsk Nickel in October was the first major issue for a year.

In the same month Gazprom also returned to the market with a one billion euro three-year bond at a yield of 4.625 percent. The bond is presently yielding 3.22 percent.

Its latest Swiss franc bond, maturing in November 2018, was issued at a yield of 3.375 percent.

Alexey Storchak, director of debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank Russia, said that Russian paper was in demand at a time when bond yields in the eurozone are being dragged down by negative interest rates and quantitative easing.

"Credit spreads for Russian issuers for various reasons are relatively wide compared to similarly rated companies in Europe. So from an investment point of view, in my opinion, for a quality name, one gets a better risk-adjusted return than what is available elsewhere," he said.

By issuing in Swiss francs, Gazprom also tapped into a market niche where big emerging market issues have been rare.

Whereas dollar and euro bonds are typically acquired by institutional investment funds, Swiss franc bonds are mostly bought by private banks managing wealthy individuals' savings and searching for better yields.

"Demand was high from Russian investors, but we also witnessed unprecedented demand for a Russian issuer from Swiss private banks and non-Swiss investors," Storchak said.

Some 39.4 percent of the issue was acquired by Swiss investors, with 34.1 percent coming from Russian ones and other European investors accounting for most of the rest.

Private banks and wealth management firms acquired 58.6 percent.

Reviving investor appetite partly reflects a perceived decline in economic and geopolitical risks as the oil price rebounds and East-West tensions around Ukraine and Syria ease.

Nevertheless, major obstacles remain, including worries about continuing sanctions and lacklustre growth prospects in Russia, Storchak said. (Editing by Keith Weir)