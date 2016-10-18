Russia's Gazprom plans to hold eurobond road show in November - sources

MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's gas giant Gazprom
plans to hold a eurobond road show on Nov. 7 with a
view to placing up to 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) worth of
bonds, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Gazprom declined comment.
A source said the organisers of the issue were Unicredit, JP
Morgan, Bank of China and Gazprombank. Another source said the
placement could be worth between 600 million euros and 1 billion
euros.
Two sources also said that Gazprom may issue a eurobond in
Swiss francs in late November or early December. Organisers are
UBS, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and VTB.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Adrian Croft)