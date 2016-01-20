Russia's Gazprom mulls Eurobond issue in Swiss francs - sources

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian gas producer Gazprom is looking at a possible Eurobond issue in Swiss francs, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
One of them added that the deal may take place in March. Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.