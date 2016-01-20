版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 20日 星期三 21:05 BJT

Russia's Gazprom mulls Eurobond issue in Swiss francs - sources

MOSCOW Jan 20 Russian gas producer Gazprom is looking at a possible Eurobond issue in Swiss francs, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of them added that the deal may take place in March. Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

