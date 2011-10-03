Putin says Russia to watch EU Gazprom raids - Ifax

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the government was paying close attention to the situation surrounding recent raids on subsidiaries of Gazprom and ordered the company to cooperate with European authorities.
"The government of Russia will follow what is going on around Gazprom in the most attentive way," Putin told Gazprom chief Alexei Miller, Interfax reported. He said it was "necessary to cooperate".
The European Commission raided offices of Gazprom subsidiaries in central and eastern European states last week as part of an investigation into firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas. The Commission has said the raids were linked to suspicions about anti-competitive practices. (Reporting By Thomas Grove; editing by Steve Gutterman)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.