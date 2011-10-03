UPDATE 2-Putin says Russia closely watching EU Gazprom raids

* European raids on Gazprom units stoke tensions

* Putin warns he is watching situation closely

* Russian gas exports to Europe up 25 bcm on year (Recasts, adds quotes, background)

By Thomas Grove

MOSCOW, Oct 3 Russia's Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow was paying close attention to recent European raids on Gazprom subsidiaries that have been linked to concern in Brussels over the continent's dependence on supplies of Siberian natural gas.

Putin ordered the gas export monopoly to cooperate with European authorities, who ordered searches on units in central and eastern Europe last week as part of a probe into firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

"The government of Russia will follow what is going on around Gazprom in the most attentive way," Prime Minister Putin told Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller in a meeting at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.

Ahead of the opening of Russia's 55 billion cubic metre capacity Nord Stream pipeline this week and with plans to build a massive pipeline through southern Europe, Moscow wants to keep a firm grip on one of the world's biggest gas markets.

With plans from Germany and other EU states to phase out nuclear power, Europe is likely to be more dependent than ever on its gas supplies.

Miller said Gazprom, Russia's biggest company and the largest gas exporter in the world, was ready to defend its rights according to law.

The European Union's executive commission has said the raids are linked to suspicions over anti-competitive practices, and sources on both sides said they were linked to EU efforts to reduce reliance on Russian gas, which makes up about a quarter of Europe's supplies.

"You must cooperate with the authorities of the countries, where you work and it is necessary to be open and help the agencies who are carrying out the checks and supply them with objective and full information," said Putin.

Putin, who said late last month that he will run for president in an election next year, told Miller he wanted to be kept up to date on the situation with Europe.

GAS WARS

Miller, who called the raids an "unpleasant surprise", said Nord Stream was due to start pumping gas on Nov. 8.

Nord Stream, which will pump gas into Germany, and the planned South Stream pipeline that is planned to be laid on the bed of the Black Sea have raised fears in Europe over Russia's increasing stake in the continent's gas supplies.

Russian gas exports to Europe had grown by 25 billion cubic metres in the first nine months of the year, Miller said.

"The growth of consumption is tied first of all to growth of deliveries of gas to the countries which are the economic leaders of the European Union. The tendency we are seeing will continue with a growth Russian gas volumes to Europe," he said.

Moscow's critics say Russia could use its position as a bargaining chip in political disputes.

Europe was badly hit in 2006 and 2009 when gas supplies were turned off to it after a pricing dispute between Moscow and transit country Ukraine, the route for around 80 percent of Gazprom's exports to Europe.

Those disputes largely underpinned the conception of the European Union-backed Nabucco pipeline, the chief European rival to Russia's South Stream. Nabucco aims to pump 31 billion cubic metres of a gas a year through Turkey and on to Europe.

Supplies from the rich Caspian Sea region, especially in Azerbaijan, are being eyed by western firms, which want to reshape the make up of Europe's gas imports.

Competition among three major pipeline consortia eager to export to Europe gas from the second phase of production at Azerbaijan's Shah-Deniz natural gas field heated up ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline imposed by Baku.

Even with a new map of European energy supplies being drawn, Russian pipeline exports are expected to dwarf competitors.

Plans by Germany and other EU states to phase out nuclear power because of fears tied to a nuclear disaster in Japan have led to calls to reinforce joint action over the bloc's energy security problems.

Germany has decided to phase out all nuclear power plants by 2022. (Editing by Steve Gutterman and James Jukwey)