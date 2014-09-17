版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 21:28 BJT

Gazprom says unable to meet rising gas demand from Europe for now

MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it is currently unable to satisfy rising gas demand from Europe, which has been complaining of declining gas flows from Russia.

Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller also told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the company will be able to boost exports in the future.

Miller added Gazprom will produce 463 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year, down from a previous estimate of 496.4 bcm published in May. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐