Russia's Gazprom sees 2016 exports at 180 billion cubic metres - CEO

MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian state gas company Gazprom will export 180 billion cubic metres of gas to countries outside the former Soviet Union in 2016, its chief executive Alexei Miller said on Monday.

The company exported around 159 billion cubic metres of gas last year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

