Gazprom cuts forecast for gas exports, price to Europe

MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom expects gas exports to Europe at 157 billion cubic metres (bcm) "or slightly less", a company official told a conference call on Thursday, less than previously planned

This is less than 162 bcm exported in 2013 and 158.4 bcm previously planned.

Mikhail Malgin, a deputy head of Gazprom Export, also said that average Russian gas price in Europe seen at $350 per 1,000 cubic metres. This is down from $387 in 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
