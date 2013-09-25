版本:
2013年 9月 25日

Gazprom opposes Rosneft and Exxon's Russia LNG plans

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 25 Gazprom , faced with rising competition on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market, voiced strong opposition on Wednesday to plans by Rosneft and Exxon to build their own LNG plant in Russia.

Victor Timoshilov, the head of the company's Oriental Projects Coordination Directorate, also said that Gazprom is ready to continue talks with Exxon about gas purchases from the Exxon-operated Sakhalin-1 project.

Earlier this year, Rosneft and ExxonMobil agreed on a $15 billion LNG project in Russia's Far East to supply Asia-Pacific markets that would challenge Gazprom's monopoly on Russian gas exports.

"We think that the project is a superfluous... They don't have to build the plant, the infrastructure is already in place," Timoshilov told reporters.

Currently, only one LNG-producing plant is operating in Russia - the 10 million tonnes per year Sakhalin-2 project built by Shell, in which Gazprom acquired a controlling stake several years ago.
