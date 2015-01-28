Russia's Gazprom cancels plans to expand Nord Stream-sources

MOSCOW Jan 28 Russia's Gazprom has cancelled a plan to build two more branches of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline because of the "complicated" political situation, sources at the state firm said on Wednesday.

"The political situation is currently complicated. We were not allowed access to Opal (gas pipeline in northeastern Germany). Why build two more arms? We are not building them," one source told Reuters.

Gazprom said last year it could increase the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany with a line that will go to Britain. A second source confirmed Gazprom currently had no plans to extend the pipeline to Britain. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk,; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)