Russia's Gazprom expects lowest gas production ever in 2014

MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it expected to produce 444.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas this year, an all-time low, down from 487.4 bcm last year.

A company spokesman also said Gazprom had just received a $1.65 billion payment from Ukraine to cover the country's gas debts.

He also said Ukraine's state-owned energy firm Naftogaz had used up only 300 million cubic metres of Russian gas so far in December out of 1 bcm which Ukraine has already paid for. The unused volumes will be shipped in January, he added. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
