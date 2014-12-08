Russia's Gazprom to set up new company for gas pipeline to Turkey

MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian state gas company Gazprom
said on Monday it would set up a company to build a
gas pipeline to Turkey, days after President Vladimir Putin
announced the new project.
"The company will be registered in St. Petersburg ... (it)
is called "Gazprom Russkaya," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kuprianov
said in a statement.
Putin said last week Russia was dropping the South Stream
project and was instead planning to build a pipeline to Turkey
and could set up a gas hub on the Turkish-Greek border to supply
Europe with gas.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)