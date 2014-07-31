版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 15:57 BJT

Gazprom buys pipes worth $1 bln from Russian companies - report

MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom will buy pipes worth $1 billion from Russian companies and a trader, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing company documents.

Gazprom will buy the pipes from Severstal, TMK , ChelPipe, OMK and a trader, it said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐