Gazprom CEO sees lower consumer gas prices in Q1

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
PANCEVO, Serbia Nov 21 Russia's Gazprom may slightly cut gas prices for European consumers in the first quarter of 2012, its Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said on Monday.
"At the beginning of next year's first quarter we will have a small decrease of gas prices," he told reporters. He declined to say by how much.
European consumers were paying an average of $446 per 1,000 cubic meters in November.
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic, Editing by Michael Kahn)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
Kincora completes private placement