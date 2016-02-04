版本:
Russia's Gazprom, Syrian envoy in Moscow discuss post-war cooperation

MOSCOW Feb 4 Alexei Miller, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom and Riad Haddad, the Syrian envoy in Moscow, met on Thursday to discuss possible cooperation once the military conflict in Syria is over, Gazprom said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

