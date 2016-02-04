Russia's Gazprom, Syrian envoy in Moscow discuss post-war cooperation

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
MOSCOW Feb 4 Alexei Miller, the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom and Riad Haddad, the Syrian envoy in Moscow, met on Thursday to discuss possible cooperation once the military conflict in Syria is over, Gazprom said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.