Gazprom's inaugural spot gas tender fails to attract buyers on day one - sources

MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's top natural gas producer
Gazprom failed to sell any gas on day one of a
four-day auction on Monday, two sources at the company said on
Tuesday.
The lacklustre start is disappointing for the energy
behemoth which is testing a new way of selling gas, giving
customers a chance to buy at tender in addition to taking out
long-term contracts.
On offer is 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas which will be
supplied via Gazprom's Nord Stream undersea pipeline.
Gazprom's exporting arm, Gazprom Export, declined to
comment. Another source said sales had "started" on Tuesday,
without specifying volumes and price.
The company is expected to announce results of the tenders
after its completion on Thursday.
Germany's E.ON, as well as trading houses of
Vitol and Gunvor, are among the auction participants.
Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev
has said that the price at the auction will likely be higher
than the average price in Gazprom's long-term contracts.
Gazprom's average gas price for 2015 is set at between $235
and $242 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The world's top natural gas producer sells the bulk of its
gas via long-term contacts where the price is linked to oil and
an oil products basket. But over the last couple of years,
Gazprom has had to offer concessions to some of its biggest
clients by factoring spot prices into the contracts.
