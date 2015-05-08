Russia's Gazprom says launches construction of Turkish Stream gas pipeline - TV

MOSCOW May 8 The head of Russian gas producer
Gazprom said on Friday the firm had taken a decision
to start building the Turkish Stream pipeline and that
preparations to build the undersea stretch of the pipeline were
under way.
"From today Gazprom moved to the stage of construction of
the sea part of the Turkish Stream pipeline," Alexei Miller,
Gazprom chief executive, said in an interview with Rossiya 24
television.
Gazprom started work on the Turkish Stream pipeline after it
abruptly abandoned the South Stream project in December, citing
objections from Europe.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Alexander Winning, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)