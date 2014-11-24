Russia considering granting Gazprombank state aid of up to 100 bln roubles - minister

MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's economy minister said on
Monday that the government was in talks over granting
state-controlled bank Gazprombank up to 100 billion
roubles ($2.23 billion) in state aid from the National Wealth
Fund to boost its capital.
Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest bank, has been
sanctioned by the European Union and United States over Russia's
role in the Ukraine crisis, restricting its access to
international capital markets.
Separately, the state is discussing giving its second
largest lender VTB aid of up to 250 billion roubles.
(1 US dollar = 44.8078 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning and
Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Katya Golubkova)