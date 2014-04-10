UPDATE 1-Russian oil firm says Asian buyers willing to use euros

* Russia mulls counter measures against Western sanctions
* Moscow expects harsher sanctions over Ukraine
(Adds detail, analyst, traders comment)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Florence Tan
MOSCOW/SINGAPORE, April 10 Russian
state-controlled oil producer Gazprom Neft said it had
received positive responses from Asian clients about the
possibility of using euros as a settlement currency instead of
the dollar.
Company head Alexander Dyukov said this week Gazprom Neft
had broached the idea of dropping the dollar, traditionally the
currency of choice for the global energy sector, in response to
a possible new round of Western sanctions over Russia's
annexation of Crimea.
He said the company had discussed with buyers the
possibility of switching contracts to euros and that 95 percent
had said they were ready to do it. Gazprom Neft ships around
30,000 barrels per day of oil eastward.
"Gazprom Neft has held discussions with its eastern partners
about the possibility of completing settlements in the European
currency. They, in turn, expressed their potential readiness for
this," the oil arm of top Russian top natural gas producer
Gazprom said in emailed comments on Thursday.
Three buyers in Japan and China said they had been
approached by Gazprom to settle oil payments in currencies other
than the dollar. Two of the buyers said they were still
considering the proposal, while the third said his company had
bought crude using euros before and did not see it as a problem.
"Switching to euros is not a big deal. The problem is who
will bear the exchange cost," a trader with a Japanese buyer of
Russian Asia-bound ESPO crude oil blend said.
The United States and the European Union have already
imposed some sanctions, mainly on individuals, over the Crimea
crisis and have threatened more sanctions if Russia sends troops
into eastern Ukraine.
Moscow has reserved the right to send in troops if it deems
them necessary to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine from what
it says are nationalist and neo-fascist groups.
REAL MEASURES?
President Vladimir Putin has urged Russian companies to
forge closer ties with Asian energy powerhouses as relations
with Europe and the United States have become frosty.
Earlier on Thursday, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov said Russia had potential partners to turn to for oil
and gas trade other than in the West.
Analysts said the proposal to use euros instead of dollars
was rhetoric rather than an immediate possibility.
"It's obvious that the shift from the existing system of
settlements is fraught with costs and does not promise benefits"
for Russia, Valery Nesterov, an analyst with Sberbank CIB in
Moscow, said.
"It is more likely about future contracts, not current
deals, as the settlement currency had been already agreed."
Some traders have been sceptical about the prospect that
Russian companies could drop the use of dollars for settlements,
because countries with close political ties to the United
States, such as Japan, could find such a switch too politically
sensitive to agree.
One ESPO buyer in Japan said his company did not have direct
dealings with Gazprom Neft but that he was aware of some
requests being made.
If Russia was serious about such a shift, the big sellers
such as Gazprom and state oil company Rosneft would be
looking at similar moves, but so far there have been no signs of
that, he said.
"I think they are just testing the market," he said.
Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin, a long-standing
ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday the company
would use settlement currencies that have already been agreed in
contracts, according to local media reports.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow, James
Topham and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in
Singapore; editing by Timothy Heritage and Jane Baird)